Texas RB Bijan Robinson talks combine performance, emulating Barry Sanders

Heading into the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Texas running back Bijan Robinson was already the clear-cut top prospect at his position in this year’s draft class.

His performance during Sunday’s workouts only cemented that fact, as the superstar runner showed off his complete skill set in front of NFL executives, fans and media at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

After the on-field action wrapped up Sunday evening, Robinson spoke with NFL Network’s Stacey Dales about his performance, what he brings to the next level, and why he’s always tried to emulate the great Barry Sanders when the ball is in his hands:

"It was a fun day. Everybody here can do so many things."@Bijan5Robinson breaks down his day with @StaceyDales, as well as how he modeled his game after the great @BarrySanders 💪 pic.twitter.com/yULi0kGGW9 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 5, 2023

Robinson is easily a top-five overall prospect in the 2023 NFL draft, but with the recent trend of running backs being somewhat devalued at the top of the draft board, some team might get a steal outside of the top 10 picks this year.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire