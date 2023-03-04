Texas RB Bijan Robinson speaks with the media at the NFL Combine

1
Chandler Mumme
·2 min read

Running backs met with the media during Saturday’s portion of the NFL Combine. Many eyes were on Bijan Robinson as the No. 1 ranked player at his position.

Bijan is one of five Longhorns taking part in this year’s NFL Combine. He is joined by Roschon Johnson, DeMarvion Overshown, Moro Ojomo and Keondre Coburn.

Robinson has a great chance to break Texas’ long first-round draft pick drought. He has been recently mocked to teams such as the Eagles, Bills, Ravens and Cowboys. Some experts have gone as far as to compare Robinson to New York Giants all-pro running back Saquon Barkley.

As a Texas Longhorn, Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022, earning the Doak Walker Award in the process. He ended his college career with 3,410 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns in three seasons. Robinson is a valuable pass catcher out of the backfield as he added eight touchdowns through the air at Texas.

Here is a look at everything Robinson said to the media at the combine on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

