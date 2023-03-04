Texas RB Bijan Robinson speaks with the media at the NFL Combine

Running backs met with the media during Saturday’s portion of the NFL Combine. Many eyes were on Bijan Robinson as the No. 1 ranked player at his position.

Bijan is one of five Longhorns taking part in this year’s NFL Combine. He is joined by Roschon Johnson, DeMarvion Overshown, Moro Ojomo and Keondre Coburn.

Robinson has a great chance to break Texas’ long first-round draft pick drought. He has been recently mocked to teams such as the Eagles, Bills, Ravens and Cowboys. Some experts have gone as far as to compare Robinson to New York Giants all-pro running back Saquon Barkley.

As a Texas Longhorn, Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022, earning the Doak Walker Award in the process. He ended his college career with 3,410 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns in three seasons. Robinson is a valuable pass catcher out of the backfield as he added eight touchdowns through the air at Texas.

Here is a look at everything Robinson said to the media at the combine on Saturday.

Takes a special player to have this crowd on Saturday morning of the #NFLCombine. Texas RB Bijan Robinson has been compared to Saquon Barkley. pic.twitter.com/N0TFxpRIuG — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) March 4, 2023

Bijan Robinson on why’s he’s the number one Running Back in the draft👀 Bijan Robinson Texas Running Back@DynastyNerds#Nerdsdesk#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/yJ3nzP2ZmF — SteveBradshawFF (@SteveBradshawFF) March 4, 2023

Bijan Robinson on the possibility of joining the Bears and playing with Justin Fields: “It’d be fun” #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/8QLDJAtjSf — Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 (@lukesawhook) March 4, 2023

Bijan Robinson on the possibility of being drafted by the Texans 👀 Bijan Robinson Texas Running Back@DynastyNerds#Nerdsdesk#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/3N9tSnKVe2 — SteveBradshawFF (@SteveBradshawFF) March 4, 2023

Bijan Robinson on how his running style is similar to Barry Sanders #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/TP76ANbMBq — Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 (@lukesawhook) March 4, 2023

Bijan Robinson’s top 3 RBs in the NFL CMC

Saquon Barkley

Breece Hall pic.twitter.com/CsYCFqanjK — Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 (@lukesawhook) March 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire