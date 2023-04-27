Texas RB Bijan Robinson selected No. 8 in Daniel Jeremiahs final NFL mock draft

We’ve made it to Day 1 of the 2023 NFL draft.

The first round is set to begin at 7 p.m. CT in Kansas City, Missouri. On Wednesday evening, several NFL draft analysts released their final mock drafts.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah’s final first-round projection was particularly interesting. Jeremiah projects a big trade within the top four picks along with three tight ends and two running backs selected in the first round.

Texas star Bijan Robinson is taken off of the board with the No. 8 pick to the Atlanta Falcons. Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs sneaks into the first round to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 30.

Here’s a look at Jeremiah’s top 10 picks ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire