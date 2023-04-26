Texas RB Bijan Robinson ranks No. 2 on Todd McShay’s draft board

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is viewed as an elite prospect heading into Thursday’s NFL draft. According to ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay he is the No. 2 player in the draft regardless of position.

McShay shared his ranking of the top 350 players in the draft on social media ahead of the first round on Thursday. The ranking saw Robinson sandwiched between Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson.

Now NFL general managers are posed with a dilemma: Draft the second-best player in the class or avoid drafting him because of the position he plays.

Presently, Robinson stands as one of the best skill players in the draft. His ability to catch and win matchups as a receiver silences much of the positional value concerns.

Here’s a complete look at McShay’s top 10 players.

Bryce Young

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

It should come as no surprise Bryce Young is the top player in McShay’s NFL draft rankings. Young is the best prospect in the 2023 draft class. For all the concerns over his height, the Alabama quarterback displayed elite field-processing skills, threw with anticipation and consistently threw catchable footballs in his college career. In my estimation, he is clearly the best quarterback prospect in this year’s draft.

Bijan Robinson

Ou Vs Texas

In somewhat of a surprise, McShay ranks Robinson as his No. 2 prospect. Undoubtedly, NFL teams will have Robinson high on their boards. Will they have the guts to make the move to draft the talented running back?

Will Anderson

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Anderson has been long considered one of the better prospects in the class. It appears he hasn’t lost his shine as he slots at No. 3 in McShay’s list. The Alabama edge was a terror in his time in Tuscaloosa. He should be part of one team’s vision as an early first-round pick.

Tyree Wilson

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Tyree Wilson has consistently been mentioned as a potential early pick in recent months. He is a prime example of the developmental renaissance that has occurred in Lubbock on the defensive side of the football. Look for the lesser known edge from Texas Tech to be off the board early.

Story continues

CJ Stroud

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stroud capped his career with a strong performance against Georgia in the College Football Playoff. The productive passer spent much of his time in Columbus with an elite receiving corps. It’s uncertain how Stroud will fare with lesser surroundings, but he is the clear No. 2 quarterback prospect in the class.

Jalen Carter

Syndication The Indianapolis Star

There’s a case to be made that Carter should be ranked higher based on his impact on games. The question for NFL decision makers is whether or not he can avoid off the field issues. If he can, the Georgia edge should be an asset to his future team.

Devon Witherspoon

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Witherspoon has rapidly moved up the ranks as we approach Thursday’s draft. Last season, the Illinois defensive back compiled three interceptions and 14 pass breakups. It appears he could see his named chosen early after a strong showing in Champaign.

Christian Gonzalez

Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State

Gonzalez continues the trend of great prospect development for the Oregon Ducks. The cornerback from The Colony (TX) utilized his range to snap four interceptions in 2022. Built like a receiver at 6’2, he should see plenty of interest from NFL teams ahead of the weekend.

Peter Skoronski

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

In a quarterback and edge-heavy draft, Skoronski earns the distinction of best tackle in McShay’s rankings. If that is the case, we could see an NFL team reach for his services ahead of his draft rating.

Anthony Richardson

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Richardson had a roller coaster season for the Florida Gators in 2022. The upside, athleticism and arm strength are all there, but Florida’s 6-7 season poses doubt about his ability to elevate a team. It’s worth monitoring which NFL team will take a chance on him.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire