Texas RB Bijan Robinson projected to the Buffalo Bills in latest NFL mock draft

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is widely projected to be selected within the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The former Longhorn ranks fourth all-time in school history with 3,410 rushing yards and 41 total touchdowns throughout his three-year collegiate career.

Robinson deservingly took home the 2022 Doak Walker Award as the best running back in college football and now has his sights set on the upcoming NFL draft. Since Robinson is not a senior, his next chance to showcase his talents will be at Texas’ Pro Day and the NFL Combine in March.

In Luke Easterling’s latest NFL mock draft for The Draft Wire, Robinson is projected to the Buffalo Bills with the No. 27 overall pick. CJ Mumme of Longhorns Wire recently discussed Robinson’s potential fit in Buffalo.

The Buffalo Bills are a team right on the cusp of a Super Bowl run. Robinson’s versatility in the backfield makes him a great scheme fit in Buffalo. Bijan could be the missing piece to a team that does not have many glaring holes.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire