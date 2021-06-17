Texas RB Bijan Robinson named 2021 Preseason All-American by Walter Camp Football
Walter Camp Football recently listed Texas RB Bijan Robinson as a 2021 Preseason Second Team All-American. Robinson totaled 703 yards and four touchdowns in just 86 rushing attempts in 2020. Robinson’s carries and stats are expected to skyrocket under new head coach Steve Sarkisian’s offensive system. The Walter Camp Football Foundation is a well-respected volunteer organization that began announcing All-American teams in 1889