Texas RB Bijan Robinson named first team PFF All-American

The awards continue to roll in for Texas running back Bijan Robinson. Pro Football Focus named Robinson to its 2022 first-team All-American squad.

Robinson is joined by USC quarterback Caleb Williams, Michigan running back Blake Corum and a strong group of other elite players on PFF’s list.

QB Caleb Williams, USC

RB Blake Corum, Michigan

RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

LT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

LG Andrew Vorhees, USC

C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

RG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

RT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

The Doak Walker Award finalist was the catalyst for Texas’ offense this season. Robinson tallied 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground with another 314 yards and two scores as a wide receiver.

Texas awaits the decision on if Robinson is going pro or returning for his senior season. Many scouts have Bijan rated as a first-round talent in the 2023 draft class.

