Texas RB Bijan Robinson calls actor Matthew McConaughey a mentor

The top running back in the 2023 NFL draft is former Texas star Bijan Robinson. His combination of vision and balance is as good as any running back to come out in the last five years and despite a lack of top-end speed, Robinson is able to get to the second level quickly and make players miss.

But Robinson has another passion beyond football and that is acting. He notes that one of his mentors in that arena is University of Texas superfan and actor Matthew McConaughey. Robinson said he first met McConaughey when Robinson was a junior in high school but reconnected his freshman year.

Until Robinson starts his acting career, he has the potential for a stellar NFL career. Robinson is eyeing a team in the first round adding him to the roster and being the first running off the board.

One of @Bijan5Robinson's biggest mentors ➡️ @McConaughey Get to know the potential first RB taken off the board. 🤟 📺: 2023 #NFLDraft – Starts Thursday, April 27 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/1ehSEUNevo — NFL (@NFL) April 11, 2023

More 2023 NFL draft!

