Texas ranks No. 7 in Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings

The Texas Longhorns know their Week 11 fate in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Longhorns rank No. 7 in the playoff poll.

Texas should feel good about where it lands despite valid arguments that the Longhorns have a better resume than fellow one-loss team Oregon. The team is right where it needs to be to make a playoff push.

Consider what the teams ahead of Texas have to overcome to make the playoff. Michigan has to face Ohio State and Penn State. Ohio State has to stay unscathed on the road against Michigan. Penn State’s game against Michigan is a must-win game.

In the SEC, Alabama and Georgia both likely have to win out to make the playoff unlike most years. Several college football teams have strong resumes to combat the narrative that a one-loss SEC runner-up should knock out a one-loss conference champion.

Texas has to beat TCU (4-5), Iowa State (5-4), Texas Tech (4-5) and likely Oklahoma State (7-2) to make the playoff. It won’t be easy, but it is manageable.

The path is clear. The playoff picture should take care of itself. The Longhorns simply need to keep winning.

