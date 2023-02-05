Texas ranks No. 4 in analyst Jeff Goodman’s hoops rankings

The Texas Longhorns are catching the attention of the college basketball world. A recent power ranking highlights Texas as one of the best teams in the country.

College basketball writer Jeff Goodman ranked the ‘Horns No. 4 in his latest poll.

The least surprising ranking puts the Purdue Boilermakers as the top team. Despite Saturday’s upset loss to Indiana, the team has stood head and shoulders above the rest of college basketball.

One of the more noteworthy rankings sees the Tennessee Volunteers fall to No. 12 in the rankings. Since thoroughly defeating Texas, the Vols have lost to Florida and narrowly defeated the struggling Auburn Tigers.

Texas leads all big 12 teams on the list. Four other teams make it into the Top 11 with Kansas (5), Iowa State (7), Kansas State (10) and Baylor (11) viewed in high regard.

The Longhorns will look to continue their upward trajectory on Monday as they battle Kansas at 8 pm CT on ESPN.

Updated Goodman Top 25: – Brutal call between Purdue and Alabama for No. 1 spot pic.twitter.com/9qp9HAmNwe — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire