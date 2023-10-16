Texas ranks No. 18 in AP preseason men's basketball poll
A season after reaching the Elite Eight, Texas will enter its 2023-24 campaign ranked No. 18 in the preseason men's basketball poll released Monday by The Associated Press.
Texas, which went 29-9 last season, joins three other Big 12 schools ranked by the AP. Kansas tops the poll after welcoming in former Michigan star big man Hunter Dickinson while Big 12 newcomer Houston ranks No. 7 behind pint guard and Manor graduate Jamal Shead. Baylor rounds out the Big 12 contingent at No. 20.
The Associated Press preseason men's basketball poll
1
Kansas(46)
1548
2
Duke (11)
1466
3
Purdue (3)
1436
4
Michigan State (1)
1346
5
Marquette
1283
6
Connecticut (2)
1243
7
Houston
1117
8
Creighton
1099
9
1032
10
1011
11
Gonzaga
830
12
Arizona
776
13
Miami (FL)
750
14
685
15
Texas A&M
597
16
530
17
529
18
Texas
493
19
474
20
Baylor
431
21
Southern Cal
427
22
Villanova
395
23
Saint Mary's
335
24
163
25
104
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 53, Colorado 49, UCLA 47, St. John's 47, Maryland 34, Virginia 27, Auburn 27, TCU 24, Mississippi St. 20, Kansas St 13, Xavier 8, Memphis 7, Missouri 6, Boise St. 4, Indiana 3, Florida 2, Coll of Charleston 2, New Mexico 1, Drake 1.
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas enters season ranked No. 18 in AP preseason men's basketball poll