Texas ranks No. 18 in AP preseason men's basketball poll

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman
·1 min read
Texas guard Tyrese Hunter and his teammates rank No. 18 in The Associated Press preseason men's basketball poll. Big 12 rival Kansas tops the poll.

A season after reaching the Elite Eight, Texas will enter its 2023-24 campaign ranked No. 18 in the preseason men's basketball poll released Monday by The Associated Press.

Texas, which went 29-9 last season, joins three other Big 12 schools ranked by the AP. Kansas tops the poll after welcoming in former Michigan star big man Hunter Dickinson while Big 12 newcomer Houston ranks No. 7 behind pint guard and Manor graduate Jamal Shead. Baylor rounds out the Big 12 contingent at No. 20.

More: New players dreaming big after joining Texas men's basketball program

The Associated Press preseason men's basketball poll

1

Kansas(46)

1548

2

Duke (11)

1466

3

Purdue (3)

1436

4

Michigan State (1)

1346

5

Marquette

1283

6

Connecticut (2)

1243

7

Houston

1117

8

Creighton

1099

9

Tennessee

1032

10

Florida Atlantic

1011

11

Gonzaga

830

12

Arizona

776

13

Miami (FL)

750

14

Arkansas

685

15

Texas A&M

597

16

Kentucky

530

17

San Diego State

529

18

Texas

493

19

North Carolina

474

20

Baylor

431

21

Southern Cal

427

22

Villanova

395

23

Saint Mary's

335

24

Alabama

163

25

Illinois

104

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 53, Colorado 49, UCLA 47, St. John's 47, Maryland 34, Virginia 27, Auburn 27, TCU 24, Mississippi St. 20, Kansas St 13, Xavier 8, Memphis 7, Missouri 6, Boise St. 4, Indiana 3, Florida 2, Coll of Charleston 2, New Mexico 1, Drake 1.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas enters season ranked No. 18 in AP preseason men's basketball poll