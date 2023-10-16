Texas ranks No. 18 in AP preseason men's basketball poll

A season after reaching the Elite Eight, Texas will enter its 2023-24 campaign ranked No. 18 in the preseason men's basketball poll released Monday by The Associated Press.

Texas, which went 29-9 last season, joins three other Big 12 schools ranked by the AP. Kansas tops the poll after welcoming in former Michigan star big man Hunter Dickinson while Big 12 newcomer Houston ranks No. 7 behind pint guard and Manor graduate Jamal Shead. Baylor rounds out the Big 12 contingent at No. 20.

The Associated Press preseason men's basketball poll

1 Kansas(46) 1548 2 Duke (11) 1466 3 Purdue (3) 1436 4 Michigan State (1) 1346 5 Marquette 1283 6 Connecticut (2) 1243 7 Houston 1117 8 Creighton 1099 9 Tennessee 1032 10 Florida Atlantic 1011 11 Gonzaga 830 12 Arizona 776 13 Miami (FL) 750 14 Arkansas 685 15 Texas A&M 597 16 Kentucky 530 17 San Diego State 529 18 Texas 493 19 North Carolina 474 20 Baylor 431 21 Southern Cal 427 22 Villanova 395 23 Saint Mary's 335 24 Alabama 163 25 Illinois 104

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 53, Colorado 49, UCLA 47, St. John's 47, Maryland 34, Virginia 27, Auburn 27, TCU 24, Mississippi St. 20, Kansas St 13, Xavier 8, Memphis 7, Missouri 6, Boise St. 4, Indiana 3, Florida 2, Coll of Charleston 2, New Mexico 1, Drake 1.

