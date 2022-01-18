Texas ranks No. 1 in D1Baseball’s preseason rankings
We are about a month away from the start of a new college baseball season and Texas fans have lots to be excited about.
The Horns rank No. 1 in D1Baseball’s preseason top 25 rankings and will return the majority of their College World Series team from a year ago.
The D1Baseball Preseason Top 25
The Preseason Top 25 Rankings are out with loaded @TexasBaseball at the No. 1 spot.
The Top Five:
1. @TexasBaseball
2. @RazorbackBSB
3. @VandyBoys
4. @HailStateBB
5. @OleMissBSB
READ: https://t.co/4C3Gqh5jWL pic.twitter.com/MzvqA3H02p
— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) January 18, 2022
Tanner Witt, Tristan Stevens and Pete Hansen will make up one of the best starting rotations in the nation backed by freshman All-American Aaron Nixon returning as the team’s closer.
In the field, Texas has six of nine guys back from last season. The return of outfielder Austin Todd from injury and Kansas transfer Skyler Messinger help fill the holes left by Mike Antico and Zach Zubia.
Texas will be tested early and often in 2022. The Horns will play 11 games against five teams ranked in D1Baseball’s top 25:
No. 19 Tennessee
No. 8 LSU
No. 14 Texas Tech
No. 17 TCU
No. 7 Oklahoma State
Click here for a full breakdown of Texas’ 2022 schedule.
The expectation for Texas baseball is to make the College World Series and compete for a national title and this year’s squad will have the pieces to do so.
