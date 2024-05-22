Texas ranks No. 1 among SEC teams in returning offensive line snaps

Experience, continuity and cohesion are paramount for an offensive line. Texas’ offensive line unit has it all.

According to one metric, the Texas Longhorns return 83% of its offensive line snaps from the 2023 season. The returning snap percentage puts the team No. 1 in the Longhorns’ new conference at the position. That paired with the talent and experience of the unit make it one of the best offensive lines in the SEC.

Center Jake Majors enters what should be his fourth full season as the starting center. Majors started a couple games in the 2020 season as well. Top 2025 NFL draft prospect Kelvin Banks Jr. and Hayden Conner enter third seasons as starters while Devon Campbell Jr. and Cole Hutson have split time at starter the last two seasons.

Kentucky (78%), LSU (75%) and Georgia (74%) return the next most snaps in the conference along the offensive line. Alabama (52%), Arkansas (41%), Oklahoma (17%) and Mississippi State (4%) return the least snaps in the conference up front.

Texas plays a mix of some of the most experience lines in the SEC. Opposing teams rank as follows in returning snaps within the league: No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 LSU, No. 5 Texas A&M (66%), No. 7 Vanderbilt (60%), No. 12 Florida (54%), No. 14 Arkansas, No. 15 Oklahoma and No. 16 Mississippi State.

Presumably, Oklahoma will have a better offensive line than Vanderbilt, but the inexperience of many of Texas’ opponents bodes well for a Longhorns defensive line that replaces Byron Murphy and T’Vondre Sweat. Texas will face four of the five teams with the least returning snaps from last season. The lack of continuity could lead to less cohesion, and breakdown in communication could follow.

The Longhorns are on the side you want to be on in returning offensive line snaps. They project to be a Top 10 line in college football next season.

2024 SEC Offensive Line Returning Snaps pic.twitter.com/GA6qmvR7R4 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) May 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire