Texas ranks No. 1 in 247Sports’ most star-studded QB rooms

Joey Hickey
·2 min read
The Texas quarterback room has star power. According to 247Sports’ Brad Crawford, no other quarterback room can match the Longhorns in that regard.

Crawford ranked the top quarterback rooms in college football based on star quality. To qualify for the list, teams not only had to have a playmaking starting quarterback, but a room full of signal callers with potential to contribute positively on the field.

The Longhorns made the cut with three players with FBS starter ability. Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers leads the list after leading his team to a College Football Playoff and Big 12 championship. Fellow five-star Arch Manning prevents much drop off, while freshman quarterback Trey Owens also has starter potential down the road.

Here’s a look at Crawford’s six most star-studded quarterback rooms.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Starter: Jalen Milroe

Backups: Ty Simpson, Dylan Lonergan, Austin Mack

Georgia Bulldogs

Starter: Carson Beck

Backups: Gunnar Stockton, Ryan Puglisi

Ole Miss Rebels

Starter: Jaxson Dart

Backups: Walker Howard, Austin Simmons, Braden Waterman

Oregon Ducks

Starter: Dillon Gabriel

Backups: Dante Moore, Austin Novasad

Ohio State

Starter: Will Howard

Backups: Devin Brown, Lincoln Keinholz, Julian Sayin, Air Noland

Texas Longhorns

Starter: Quinn Ewers

Backups: Arch Manning, Cole Lourd, Trey Owens, Joe Tatum

