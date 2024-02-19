Texas ranks No. 1 in 247Sports’ most star-studded QB rooms

The Texas quarterback room has star power. According to 247Sports’ Brad Crawford, no other quarterback room can match the Longhorns in that regard.

Crawford ranked the top quarterback rooms in college football based on star quality. To qualify for the list, teams not only had to have a playmaking starting quarterback, but a room full of signal callers with potential to contribute positively on the field.

The Longhorns made the cut with three players with FBS starter ability. Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers leads the list after leading his team to a College Football Playoff and Big 12 championship. Fellow five-star Arch Manning prevents much drop off, while freshman quarterback Trey Owens also has starter potential down the road.

Here’s a look at Crawford’s six most star-studded quarterback rooms.

Alabama Crimson Tide

This 50-air yard pass by Jalen Milroe against Ole Miss was the #20 longest in the nation last season, per @statsowar. Milroe was #3 in YPA in 2023 with 10.0 and was the #5 most efficient passer in the nation with a rating of 172.17.pic.twitter.com/HJKR7uzmN9 — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) February 16, 2024

Starter: Jalen Milroe

Backups: Ty Simpson, Dylan Lonergan, Austin Mack

Georgia Bulldogs

Breaking News! 2022 5-Star QB Gunnar Stockton has committed to Georgia. #Alwaysbecrootin #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/0yr6bwjrTP — Dawg News Daily (@Dawgnewsdaily) January 28, 2021

Starter: Carson Beck

Backups: Gunnar Stockton, Ryan Puglisi

Ole Miss Rebels

Jaxson Dart put on a SHOW tonight to lead Ole Miss to victory over LSU in a huge upset 🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/t3p83avbZy — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 1, 2023

Starter: Jaxson Dart

Backups: Walker Howard, Austin Simmons, Braden Waterman

● 2023 Freshman Spotlight ● QB Dante Moore UCLA ➡️ Oregon • Moore was a heralded 5 star recruit who transfers to Oregon from UCLA. Last season he threw for 1,610 yards 11 TDs and rushed for 84 yards. Moore still needs development and coaching because he's still raw and… pic.twitter.com/vuBY962BVZ — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) February 13, 2024

Starter: Dillon Gabriel

Backups: Dante Moore, Austin Novasad

Ohio State

With all due respect Kyle McCord can’t make this throw, it’d be a pick every time Will Howard, welcome to Columbus pic.twitter.com/uebrYnGsox — Rob (@Quintorris_) January 5, 2024

Starter: Will Howard

Backups: Devin Brown, Lincoln Keinholz, Julian Sayin, Air Noland

Texas Longhorns

First career completion for Arch Manning goes to Johntay Cook for a first down. Get ready to hear that a ton over the next couple of years. pic.twitter.com/sRvGmWD5Go — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) November 25, 2023

Starter: Quinn Ewers

Backups: Arch Manning, Cole Lourd, Trey Owens, Joe Tatum

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire