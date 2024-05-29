Texas ranked No. 3 nationally in pass blocking grade in 2023

The Texas Longhorns return one of the best pass blocking lines in the country. According to Pro Football Focus the team ranked No. 3 in the nation in its pass blocking grades.

The Longhorns line was given a 86.8 grade in pass blocking by the performance grading publication. The two higher graded lines were the Oregon Ducks (91.4) and the UTEP Miners (87.1).

Say what you will about what Texas loses at other positions. Expecting less than very good play from the Longhorns’ offensive line would be misguided. The team returns 83% of its offensive line snaps from a season ago, the most in the SEC.

Four starters return with Kelvin Banks, Hayden Conner, Jake Majors and DJ Campbell. High rep backup contributors are also back with Cole Hutson, Cam Williams and jumbo package tight end Malik Agbo.

Perhaps you’re putting two and two together. The majority of the line that excelled in keeping quarterback Quinn Ewers upright is back, and they’re probably going to be good again.

If the game of football isn’t won in the trenches, it is sometimes lost there. Texas’ returning experience and production at offensive line should be an advantage in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire