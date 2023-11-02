The Texas Rangers win the 2023 World Series
The Texas Rangers have finally done it. Mackenzie Salmon explains how the team's playoff performance carried them to victory.
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
The two swings that rewrote Game 1 of the World Series were no accident — just ask Rangers bench coach Donnie Ecker.
The Rangers are favored to win the World Series as well.
Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia are the two favorites to win World Series MVP.
Games such as Monday's winner-take-all contest are why Texas acquired Scherzer. Now it's a question of whether it will be enough.
From Evan Carter to José Abreu, here's what to watch as the Astros and Rangers duel for the AL pennant and a ticket to the World Series.
The 21-year-old phenom was virtually unknown when the Rangers took him in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.
The Rangers topped the Rays 4-0 and the Twins beat the Blue Jays 3-1 in Tuesday's Game 1s.
Saturday brings a four-game slate of playoff baseball, beginning with Rangers-Orioles and ending with Diamondbacks-Dodgers.
It was a thriller until the late innings, when the Rangers' bats broke it open to clinch the title.
The Rangers shortstop could not be stopped.
Starting pitchers Nathan Eovaldi and Zac Gallen both delivered incredible performances before the Rangers' offense came through late.
Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?
The Padres already have $155.6 million committed to next season.
