Texas Rangers unveil MLB All-Star initiatives totaling $7 million to impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Texas Rangers and Major League Baseball announced their programs Wednesday for the 2024 All-Star Legacy initiative. The program, which debuted in 1997, sees the MLB partner with the host city of that year’s all-star game to impact their local community.

This year’s MLB All-Star week, July 12-16, and will be the first hosted by the Texas Rangers since the 1995 All-Star Game which was played at The Ballpark in Arlington.

Since its inception, the program has contributed approximately $110 million to local communities. Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility for the MLB April Brown spoke about working with the Rangers for this year’s program.

“We have been fortunate to have had the opportunity to work closely with the Rangers with our 2023 World Series Legacy and now the 2024 All-Star Legacy efforts,” said Brown, “This year’s All-Star Legacy initiative delivers on both the core pillars of MLB Together and the Rangers ongoing commitment to their Metroplex communities by keeping youth empowerment, veteran resources and inclusion at the forefront.”

The legacy projects announced included a field turf replacement for the Rangers Youth Academy in West Dallas which will use repurposed turf from the Globe Life Field including some turf used from the 2023 World Series and will also install new fencing, netting and scoreboards among other improvements to improved the facility.

Arlington’s historic baseball stadium Senter Park will also see a renovation that seeks to serve those who suffer from play equity barriers, specifically those from low-income and diverse backgrounds.

Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom was in attendance with his wife Stacey and spoke about what the initiative means to him.

“It was, it was a very cool opportunity, you know, to be able to give back to the community to help change the lives of young kids and give them an opportunity to play the game that we love,” said deGrom, “The Rangers have been great for me, the Rangers Foundation, and this is just a small thing we can do to help out.”

The Rangers set out to honor veterans by teaming up with the Adaptive Training Foundation. The foundation provides mental and physical rehabilitation for veterans who have suffered severe injuries such as paralysis, amputation and the unseen injuries that many veterans face.

A renovation of the Northside Boys and Girls Club in Fort Worth was also announced. The club, the oldest boy and girls club in Texas, supports 800 members and provides nearly 2,300 youth services every year. The project will resurface the club’s sports courts, include a new STEM and workforce development area, and renovate the club’s music program area which is used by almost 500 kids each year.

Rangers President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Neil Lebiman spoke about the impact the Rangers have tried to foster in the community.

“For over 30 years, the Rangers Baseball Foundation has been dedicated to improving the lives of those in the community, especially youth and the military through programs focused on education, health and athletics,” said Lebiman, “ We look forward to a great week of All-Star events this July.”

The All-Star festivities kick off on Friday, July 12 with the HBCU Swingman Classic at Globe Life Field. The collegiate draft is scheduled for the Fort Worth Stockyards, while the Futures Game, Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game will be played at Globe Life Field, July 14-16.