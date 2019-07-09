Vlad Jr. makes Rangers' social team look foolish after breaking Home Run Derby record

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made the Rangers social team look silly after hitting 29 dingers in the first round of the 2019 Home Run Derby. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

A recent tweet by the Texas Rangers’ official account has aged like milk in the Sahara.

Before the 2019 Home Run Derby got underway, the squad’s social team reminded all of baseball of Josh Hamilton’s record-setting round of 28 dingers back in 2008.

“Challenge accepted,” said Toronto Blue Jays’ rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr., probably.

In his first-round matchup against Matt Chapman of the Oakland Athletics, he whacked 29 balls out of Progressive Field in Cleveland.

To the credit of the people behind the Rangers’ Twitter account, they owned it.

But, that doesn’t mean that their counterparts in Toronto were going to let them off of the hook.

