Texas Rangers swept in Seattle, lose sixth straight, 12th consecutive on road

The struggle is real and it continues for the Texas Rangers.

The Seattle Mariners completed a four-game sweep with a 4-2 win over the Rangers Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.

The Rangers have lost six consecutive games and their past 12 road games. Their last road win was May 6 in Minnesota. It matches the franchise record for consecutive road losses first set in 2003.

Joey Gallo’s two-run home run in the seventh pulled the Rangers to within two but the Mariners’ bullpen held on to preserve the win behind a strong start by Yusei Kikuchi. He outpitched Rangers’ starter Hyeon-Jong Yang.

Kikuchi held the Rangers to two runs on three hits and a walk in 6 2/3 innings. Yang allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk in three innings.

Texas scored six runs combined in the four games in Seattle. The Rangers were held to 22 hits in the four games and struck out 34 times.

The Rangers are off Monday before starting a three-game series against the Rockies at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in Colorado.