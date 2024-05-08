Texas Rangers reacquire player who helped team win 2023 World Series

The Texas Rangers are bringing in a familiar face to help offset a roster depleted by injuries.

The Rangers acquired Robbie Grossman from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor-league pitcher Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa.

Grossman played for the Rangers during the 2023 season and hit .238 with 10 home runs and 49 RBIs in a reserve role for the team while helping the Rangers win their first-ever World Series title.

Grossman is a 12-year MLB veteran who will help offset the loss of Wyatt Langford who was added to the 10-day IL with a right hamstring injury.

Hoopii-Tuionetoa pitched for Double-A Frisco where he was 1-0 with no earned runs given up in 12.1 innings pitched.