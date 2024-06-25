Texas Rangers players lack fan All-Star votes

ARLINGTON, TX - JULY 20: A detail shot of the 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star Game logo on Globe Life Field during the 2024 MLB All-Star Logo Unveiling at Globe Life Field on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas - Texas Rangers fans have some work to do if they want to see their favorite players start in the upcoming All-Star game.

The latest fan vote results show Marcus Semien is in second place among the American League second basemen.

Corey Seager is fourth among shortstops.

No one else is higher than fifth in their position.

Fans can vote as many as five times a day online at mlb.com/all-star/ballot.

Finalists will be announced on Thursday and the starters will be revealed on July 3.

The MLB All-Star Game is set for July 16 at Globe Life Field. It will air on FOX 4.

Bruce Bochy will manage the American League team.