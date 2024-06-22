Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer to make season debut on Sunday

Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer is set to make his season debut against the Kansas City Royals in the teams’ series finale on Sunday.

Scherzer has been out for the entire season recovering from a herniated disk in his lower back and while in rehab suffered from a nerve injury in his thumb, forearm and triceps.

Scherzer was originally expected to pitch on Saturday, but had the start pushed back a day to ensure he would be able to go without limitations.

“I’ve been looking to get out here for the past six weeks. I can’t wait, we’re just being ultra-careful. Had shown some loss of grip strength over the past couple of days there. So wanted to let that completely, kind of get out of the system,” said Scherzer, “Because we know when you lose grip strength. That’s kind of a precursor before bad things happen. So wanted to make sure I would get that fully behind me.”

Scherzer was asked if this rehab process had made him think of his pitching mortality and admitted his nerve issue did lead to contemplation.

“Not so much from the back surgery, the rehab on the back, I haven’t had any symptoms on these coming from the back surgery and over two months. So, you know, I thought if I did the rehab, right, you know, I’d be back out here pitching,” said Scherzer, “When you’re dealing with nerve stuff, yeah, you do, definitely do...because this nerve stuff is long term damage.”

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said he doesn’t expect to hold Scherzer to a hard pitch count on Sunday.

“Not a definite number, we’ll watch the game, see how he does. Every inning we’ll check on him,” said Bochy.

Scherzer returns as the Rangers are in the midst of a two-game winning streak following a five-game losing skid.

Scherzer will debut against the Kansas City Royals at 1:35 on Sunday at Globe Life Field.