Texas Rangers pitcher Brock Burke breaks hand punching wall

HOUSTON - Texas Rangers pitcher Brock Burke has been moved to the team's injured list after he broke his hand punching a wall.

Burke, a left-handed reliever for the Rangers, punched the wall with his right hand in frustration after a disappointing outing in Houston, according to Rangers manager Bruce Bochy.

Burke gave up four runs in two-thirds of an inning on Friday night. His appearance included a two-run homer from Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker. Tucker flipped his bat and stared at Burke while rounding the bases.

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 12: Texas Rangers pitcher Brock Burke (46) throws a pitch during the MLB game between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on April 12, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After the game, Tucker said he took issue with the Rangers hitting Astros' slugger Yordan Alvarez with two pitches.

He took first without incident when Dunning plunked him on the leg in the third but stared down Brock Burke after an inside pitch hit him on the elbow in the seventh.

"We didn’t really appreciate it whether it was an accident or not," Tucker said. "I mean, missing four times in, almost hitting him twice and then hitting him is probably not really a good look. We didn’t really appreciate that, which I don’t think anyone would."

Burke was pulled after giving up a double and infield single after the Tucker home run.

The Rangers' lefty has struggled this season with a 15.00 ERA.

He was placed on the 15-day injured list on Saturday.

Austin Pruitt was called up to take his spot on the roster.

The Rangers and Astros face off again in Houston on Saturday at 3:05.