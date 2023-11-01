Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks picks, predictions, odds for World Series Game 5

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers play on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona in Game 5 of the World Series.

Which team will win the MLB Playoffs game?

Check out these World Series Game 5 picks and predictions for the MLB postseason matchup, which can be seen at 5:03 p.m. MST on FOX (stream with free trial from FUBO).

The Rangers are favored to win Wednesday's Major League Baseball game, per World Series Game 5 odds from BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Rangers are at -1.5 on the run line for the game. The Diamondbacks are at +1.5.

Texas is -110 on the moneyline, while Arizona is -110.

The over/under (run total) is set at 8.5 runs.

ESPN: Rangers have a 56% chance to win Game 5 of World Series against Diamondbacks

The site gives the Diamondbacks a 44% shot to pick up the victory in the fifth game of the Fall Classic on Wednesday in Phoenix, Arizona.

CBS Sports: Diamondbacks 6, Rangers 4

Mike Axisa writes: "We here at CBS Sports root for nothing but more baseball, so we're going with the D-backs in Game 5. We're not ready for the season to end just yet."

Number Fire: Rangers have a 51.1% chance to beat Diamondbacks

The site gives Texas a slight edge over Arizona in Game 5 of the World Series.

Will Torey Lovullo and the Arizona Diamondbacks extend the World Series against the Texas Rangers with a win in Game 5 on Wednesday?

