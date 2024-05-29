Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in game 2 of series

Arizona Diamondbacks (25-29, fourth in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (26-29, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (3-3, 6.03 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-3, 4.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -130, Diamondbacks +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 1-0 series lead.

Texas has a 26-29 record overall and a 13-13 record at home. The Rangers have a 16-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona has a 12-14 record in road games and a 25-29 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .243.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 12 doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .249 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 13-for-36 with seven home runs over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 12 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs while hitting .270 for the Diamondbacks. Joc Pederson is 11-for-35 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .192 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Michael Lorenzen: day-to-day (knee), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (groin), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.