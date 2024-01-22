Texas’ Quinn Ewers and Georgia’s Carson Beck tabbed Heisman favorites

More preseason Heisman odds have been released. According to one sportsbook, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Georgia quarterback Carson Beck appear to separate from everyone else.

Ewers and Beck check in at 7 1/2-1 odds. The players are followed by Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel at 10-1. Ohio State quarterback Will Howard and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe slot at 12-1 odds.

Tennessee’s Nico Iamaleava (15-1), LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier (18-1) and Oklahoma’s Jackson Arnold (18-1) are interesting inclusions given their lack of experience. Even so, all three carry the talent and play at programs with enough pedigree that they could secure the award with a strong season.

Other notable odds include Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and Texas A&M quarterback Connor Weigman. Dart has all the ability to put up Heisman numbers, but Ole Miss’ lack of program prestige appears to be working against him in early odds. It’s uncertain what effect that would have on his inclusion in the Heisman race.

What seems evident is that the odds view Texas and Georgia highly leading into the season. Since the award is typically given to a player from one of the top teams, with exceptions like LSU’s Jayden Daniels and Florida’s Tim Tebow, it appears some view Texas in the same tier as Georgia heading into 2024.

Texas will look to bring home its first Heisman Trophy since running back Ricky Williams won it in 1998.

