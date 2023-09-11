Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers earns Walter Camp national player of the week award

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers celebrates the Longhorns' 34-24 win over Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. Ewers, a sophomore, completed 24-of-38 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns while earning the Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week award.

A day after leading Texas past Alabama, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers earned the Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week award, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced Sunday.

Ewers, a sophomore, completed 24-of-38 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover to guide the Longhorns to a 34-24 victory over No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Two of those touchdowns came in the fourth quarter, when Texas scored 21 points to tally from a 16-13 deficit. With its first road win against a top-3 team since beating Arkansas in 1969, Texas moved up to No. 4 in the latest AP poll.

More: With Alabama and cigar celebrations now in the past, No. 4 Texas gets ready for Wyoming

Ewers threw for three touchdowns passes for the second consecutive game and fourth time in his career, and the game marked his third career contest with at least 300 yards passing. Ewers also extended his streak of consecutive passes without an interception to 184, the second-longest stretch in program history behind Sam Ehlinger’s string of 308 passes without an interception in 2018, which remains a Big 12 record.

More: Offensive line keeps Quinn Ewers clean while powering Texas football to win over Alabama.

Ewers is the ninth Longhorn since 2004 and the first since Bijan Robinson in 2021 to earn the weekly Walter Camp honor.

Camping with the Horns

Going back to 2004, here are the Texas football players who have won the Water Camp Offensive Player of the Week award, which recognizes the nation’s top offensive player on a weekly basis.

Vince Young, QB, Sept. 11, 2005

Colt McCoy, QB, Oct. 29, 2006

Jamaal Charles, RB, Oct. 28, 2007

Jordan Shipley, WR, Oct. 12, 2008

Colt McCoy, QB, Oct. 19, 2008

Colt McCoy, QB, Nov. 29, 2009

Malik Jefferson, LB, Nov. 11, 2015

Sam Ehlinger, QB, Oct. 7, 2018

Sam Ehlinger, QB, Sept. 14, 2020

Joseph Ossai, LB, Nov. 1, 2020

Bijan Robinson, RB, Sept. 5, 2021

Quinn Ewers, QB, Sept. 10, 2023

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers nabs Walter Camp player of week award