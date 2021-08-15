How Texas’ quarterback battle could shake out, affect the program

After the first scrimmage of fall camp, Steve Sarkisian was less than thrilled with the performances from Hudson Card and Casey Thompson. Both struggled against a defense the head coach had praise for during his press conference.

“Neither guy played up to the standard that I view as acceptable, and I think what they view as acceptable,” said Sarkisian. “And that’s part of the process.”

Before the scrimmage, Sarkisian mentioned how difficult of a decision this was going to be for him. Both players have performed well over the nearly 20 practices they have had, but neither Card nor Thompson has stood out.

Not only does the future of the quarterback room depend on the decision, but a ripple effect will be within the program for years. Here are the four ways the Texas quarterback battle could shake out and how certain decisions will affect each other.

Thompson wins, Card stays

After the Alamo Bowl against Colorado, this seemed like the most likely scenario. Thompson had just put up a great performance, revitalizing an offense that was looking stale. Card is just entering his second season with the program and will have three or four more years with the chance to start.

Thompson wins, Card transfers

Waiting around may not be in Card's plan, wanting to hit the NFL as quickly as he possibly can. And with how easy it is to transfer in this day and age, finding a new home will not be a problem. It's easy to forget the Austin native was the No. 2 rated quarterback in the 2020 class. If Card's name enters the portal, someone will snatch him up quite quickly.

Card wins, Thompson stays

Steve Sarkisian laid out an example recently about the younger quarterback winning the job, with the older staying during his days at USC. Matt Leinert beat out Matt Cassel, who still had a solid NFL career despite only throwing 33 career passes. Thompson could learn under Sarkisian for a couple of years, preparing him for the next level.

Card wins, Thompson transfers

Thompson seems like a competitive person who is going to want to be a starter somewhere. He would be highly sought after, instantly making him the best quarterback transfer available. His athletic ability would boost a school's offense and bring a ton of hype. With three years of eligibility remaining, he could change a program. Maybe Utah will be in the quarterback market soon.

Best case/worst case scenario

The best and worst case scenario changes from person to person, depending on who they think the starter should be. No matter who it is, if two quarterbacks as talented as Card and Thompson are in the program, it is considered a win. The best example is how Jalen Hurts saved Alabama in the 2018 SEC Championship game. After Tua Tagovailoa got hurt, a future Heisman finalist was put in the game, winning it for the Crimson Tide against Georgia. The best case scenario would be for both signal-callers to remain on campus through this season. Losing one to the transfer portal will significantly hurt Texas' backup scenario. True freshman Charles Wright most likely fills the role and the Longhorns are one injury away from a crisis.

