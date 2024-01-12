Texas QB Quinn Ewers returns for 2024 season

AUSTIN, Texas - With a few key UT Longhorn players already leaving school early, and declaring for the upcoming NFL Draft, many wondered if sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers would be turning pro as well.

"Through the ups and downs. These fans and this university has always had my back. And with that being said. I'm coming back. Hook 'em," said Quinn Ewers/UT Sophomore Quarterback.

As you heard from the man himself, he is not leaving. Ewers announced the news on social media just days before the deadline to enter his name in the draft.

This is huge for head coach Steve Sarkisian and company as they now head into the always challenging SEC.

MORE TEXAS LONGHORNS NEWS

This past season, Ewers threw for over 3,400 yards and 22 touchdowns. He not only led Texas to a win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa as well as a Big 12 Championship, but also to UT's first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

The Longhorns were eliminated by Washington in the Final Four in the Sugar Bowl. But, after that loss, you could kind of tell that Ewers was leaning toward coming back.

"You know a lot can happen in 365 days. So, but I know that we're gonna work as hard as we can to try to be back. And that's all we can really do. Is attack the offseason the right way. And just continue to build this team to what it's capable of being," said Ewers.