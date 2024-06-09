Texas QB Quinn Ewers ranks as second best passer

With the additions of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners to the SEC and the expansion to a 12-team College Football Playoff, the 2024 season will be unlike anything we have seen in years past.

With eight more Playoff spots now, teams with two to three losses will be getting into the playoffs and you won’t have to run the table in a loaded SEC to play for a national title.

The move to the SEC could not have come at a better time as the Horns made a CFP appearance for the first time in 2023. Texas will be one of the favorites to compete for an SEC title and national championship in 2024 largely due to quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Six QBs were selected in the top 12 picks of the 2024 NFL draft, so there is a bit of a step down in talent at the position this year. However, for guys like Ewers and Georgia Bulldogs Carson Beck, it’s a great opportunity to become QB1 in the 2025 NFL draft class and potentially win the Heisman Memorial trophy.

Former Alabama quarterback and now ESPN CFB analyst Greg McElroy ranks Ewers as the No. 2 quarterback in the sport heading into the 2024 season behind only Beck. Jalen Milroe of Alabama and Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss were the only other SEC passers on the list.

McElroy said of Ewers, “He looked so much more comfortable last year, and because of the lost weight, I thought he was more athletic. His feet were better. And all of those things helped him to really progress and lead Texas to their first-ever CFP berth.”

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire