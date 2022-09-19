Texas QB Quinn Ewers practiced with the team on Monday

Texas received very promising news on Monday.

Second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian stated that starting quarterback Quinn Ewers returned to practice and went through team drills. Hudson Card and Maalik Murphy also practiced.

After putting together a fantastic start against No. 1 Alabama in Week 2, Ewers suffered a significant shoulder injury towards the end of the first quarter. Original reports stated he was diagnosed with an SC sprain that would likely keep him sidelined for 4-6 weeks.

Fortunately for Texas, Ewers appears to be on the track to return much sooner.

Steve Sarkisian said all his QBs practiced today, including Maalik Murphy and Quinn Ewers: "Everybody was in there doing their team drills and different things." https://t.co/lUa5bo4L7h — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) September 19, 2022

Ewers was on the field for warmups prior to the UTSA game in Week 3. He was not wearing a noticeable brace and appeared to not have much discomfort jogging or throwing passes.

It’s not out of the realm to potentially see Ewers take the field this Saturday against Texas Tech.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire