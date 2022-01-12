Texas QB Quinn Ewers makes 247Sports 10 breakout players for the 2022 season

The transfer portal has been kind to Texas this offseason. Landing Quinn Ewers from Ohio State is a potential program changer for the Longhorns.

Between his talent, hair, and NIL deals, Ewers is already one of the biggest names in college football.

247Sports’ Nick Kosko believes Ewers will have a major impact in his first year in Austin. He rated Ewers in his top 10 breakout players for the 2022 college football season.

.@nickkosko59's 10 breakout players for the 2022 CFB season 👀 Who are you taking to have the biggest impact? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VTJUd3NoiE — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 12, 2022

It should not be a shock to anyone if Ewers has early success.

Ewers will have the advantage of playing for a proven quarterback guru in Steve Sarkisian with elite player makers Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy around him. Texas should have one of the more exciting offenses in the country next season.

If Texas has a bounce-back season in 2022, Ewers will be one of the main reasons why.

