Texas QB Quinn Ewers earning early 2023 Heisman odds

FanDuel released its early 2023 Heisman Trophy odds on Tuesday.

USC quarterback and 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams returns as the favorite. The Trojans’ superstar signal-caller is looking to become the first player to win the award in back-to-back seasons Archie Griffin at Ohio State.

Amongst the players behind Williams is Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Ewers is a popular pick to take a major leap in production entering his second full year as a starter. The former top prospect showed flashes of greatness in 2022, but consistency haunted the Texas quarterback.

Running back Bijan Robinson heads off to the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL handing the keys of the Texas offense to Ewers. Steve Sarkisian and his staff have set Ewers up in a great situation to thrive this season.

Texas has not had a quarterback in a Heisman contention since Colt McCoy in 2009.

Here is a full look at FanDuel’s early Heisman Trophy odds.

Current Heisman Odds by Fanduel Caleb Williams +500

Jordan Travis +1200

Michael Penix Jr. +1200

Bo Nix +1200

Drake Maye +1500

Sam Hartman +1500

Jayden Daniels +1500

Quinn Ewers +2000

Kyle McCord +2000

Joe Milton III +2500

Draw Allar +2500

Cade Klubnik +2500

JJ McCarthy +3000 — CFB Home (@CFBHome) May 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire