How Texas QB Quinn Ewers is discarding the narrative of inconsistency

The biggest question mark surrounding Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has been consistency. After a mildly disappointing 2022 campaign, he has come out firing on all cylinders and put most of those takes to rest.

In 2022, Ewers suffered a shoulder injury during the Alabama-Texas game and was forced to miss three games.

Ewers seemed unlike himself after returning from injury, with numerous bad throws and missed opportunities. After a break from the regular season, Ewers fully recovered and showed out in the Alamo Bowl against Washington, throwing for nearly 400 yards and a touchdown.

When Ewers is fully healthy, he plays like a star quarterback. This season, he has thrown for 1,704 yards and 11 passing touchdowns. He has added close to 30 points to his quarterback rating from last season, sitting at 163.8 this year compared to 132.6 in 2022.

The sophomore from Southlake Carroll has also raised his yards per attempt to 9.7, nearly two more yards than last year’s 7.4. That can be credited to consistency with the deep ball and simply hitting his receivers on target with less errant throws.

The narrative that Ewers is inconsistent is simply not true. Ewers is playing like the quarterback that this team needs and will keep proving others wrong as he leads the No. 9 Texas Longhorns down the stretch.

