Texas QB Quinn Ewers on cover of new college football video game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A highly-anticipated college football video game has a Texas quarterback on the cover.

Electronic Arts released the cover for its upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 game featuring junior Quinn Ewers alongside Michigan’s Donovan Edwards and Colorado’s Travis Hunter. Ewers will appear on the standard and deluxe edition covers for Playstation 5 and Xbox X|S.

“To represent the burnt orange on the real and virtual gridirons is such an honor,” Ewers said via a press release. “EA Sports games were the first place I lived out my childhood dream of playing for the Longhorns, so it’s a full-circle moment to now be on the cover of College Football 25.”

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, along with Michigan’s Donovan Edwards and Colorado’s Travis Hunter, are on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25, set for release July 19. (Courtesy EA Sports via fortyseven communications)

Ewers is the first Longhorn on the game’s cover since Brian Orakpo graced the Playstation 2 cover in 2009. Before then, Ricky Williams was on the 1999 version.

The game will be released July 19 but is now available for preorder.

Gamers and fans alike have been clamoring for a new college football video game since EA last made one in 2014. The company stopped making NCAA-themed video games while lawsuits and other litigation played out regarding the image and likeness of the student-athletes in the game. Now with Name, Image and Likeness legislation, this is the relaunch of the popular game series.

Student-athletes can opt-in to the game and receive $600 plus a copy of the game through NIL, but some players, like Texas backup quarterback Arch Manning, chose not to be part of the game. His name won’t appear on the Longhorns roster as part of the game. EA Sports said over 90% of college football players on current rosters have opted-in to the game.

Two cover athletes will face off in the second week of the season when Ewers leads the Longhorns into Michigan Stadium, aka “The Big House,” to take on the Wolverines on Sept. 7.

