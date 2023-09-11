Texas QB Quinn Ewers could be the top Heisman challenger to Caleb Williams

The Texas Longhorns, Steve Sarkisian and Quinn Ewers made a statement to the college football world on Saturday when they went to Tuscaloosa and beat the Alabama Crimson Tide, 34-24.

Former five-star quarterback and current Texas starter Quinn Ewers delivered a masterpiece, living up to the hype coming out of South Lake Carroll High School. He completed 24 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns on 38 attempts, throwing dime after dime.

“We knew this whole week if we came in here, we were going to ball out. We were going to try to make them quit,” Ewers said after the game. “God is so good. I can’t say nothing else. How much God has put me through, he’s made me so strong. I’m so proud of my team, my whole defense, we balled out. I’m fired up for the rest of the way.”

Heisman campaigns are often defined by big-time wins over championship-level opponents under the brightest lights. Ewers checked every box.

Shedeur Sanders, J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix, Bo Nix, Travis Hunter and many others will get buzz all year. Quinn Ewers played well on the road against a top-five team on the road in prime time.

Former USC head coach Steve Sarkisian’s play calling is top-tier. He will make sure to put Ewers in place to succeed every week.

Another reason why Ewers could capture the Heisman is off the field. Williams dominates the NIL and endorsements but Ewers is very marketable even without the mullet.

Ewers is no stranger to putting pen to paper for a NIL deal, inking a three-year deal during his time at Ohio State for $1.4 million with GT Sports Marketing, according to ESPN.

Ewers has also inked NIL deals with Ryl Tea, Holy Kombucha, Wrangler, Lucchese Bootmaker, Sonic and Fortnite.

He is 28th overall on the On3 Sports NIL value list. Williams ranks at No.5.

Quinn Ewers was smokin' on that Bama pack tonight after the W (via smv4/IG) pic.twitter.com/WKwdo2vzw5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2023

Check out our Pac-12 football predictions roundtable for the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire