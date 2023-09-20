Texas QB Quinn Ewers: “We’re back to 0-0 in Big 12 play”

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers spoke with the media this week and stated that the mindset in the locker room is simple: “We’re 0-0 now.”

Ewers is a proven leader in the Longhorns locker room, and even led a players-only meeting after taking down Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

If Texas wants to avoid losses like past Texas teams in the Big 12, the mindset that Ewers has will get them there. After big wins and starting 3-0 for the first time since 2012, the Horns cannot look ahead at bigger matchups.

The Longhorns open Big 12 conference play against Baylor on Sept. 23.

Quinn Ewers: “We’re back to 0-0 in Big 12 play. I know no one cares about our record in the Big 12. Couldn’t be more fired up for the opportunity we have.” pic.twitter.com/qpjuyI5hxf — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) September 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire