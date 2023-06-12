Texas QB Quinn Ewers among On3’s top Heisman contenders for 2023

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has garnered a substantial amount of hype this offseason.

Ewers had a mediocre season as Texas’ starting signal-caller in 2022. In games against Alabama and Oklahoma, Ewers proved he was one of the top quarterbacks in the country. In other contests, his inconsistent play hindered the Longhorns from competing for a Big 12 title.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian believes Ewers will make the second-year leap ahead of the 2023 college football season. The national media seemingly agrees with him.

Reports from spring ball and offseason conditioning have been nothing but positive regarding Ewers’ progression and physical shape.

On3’s Jesse Simonton recently listed Ewers among his top Heisman Trophy contenders for 2023. The list is flooded with talented quarterbacks, but Simonton has high confidence in Ewers to place him at No. 3.

Easily the Big 12’s most likely Heisman Trophy contender, Ewers was officially anointed QB1 for the Longhorns this spring after holding off Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning. The former No. 1 overall recruit flashed his 5-star talent against Alabama and Oklahoma last season, but he also struggled with injuries and inconsistencies. But after a strong spring and surrounded by the best supporting cast of playmakers not at Ohio State, Ewers should have a monster sophomore season. Beat Alabama in Week 2 or take Texas to the Big 12 Championship and Ewers will be among the favorites to win the award come the end of the year.

Here’s a full look at Simonton’s top 10 Heisman contenders.

