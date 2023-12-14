Texas QB Maalik Murphy enters transfer portal — is USC in the mix here?

The college football transfer portal continues to move quickly. On Wednesday, a few players found new homes, including Grayson McCall going to N.C. State and M.J. Morris leaving N.C. State for Maryland.

In a surprising move, Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy has entered the portal and won’t be with Texas for the College Football Playoff, as Pete Thamel of ESPN reported.

Longhorns Wire has more on this story.

Murphy played in six games this season, throwing for 477 yards with three scores and three interceptions. He got the start against BYU and threw for a pair of scores. He now enters the portal as one of the best QB targets, especially with a few years of eligibility remaining.

The Trojans are in the market for a QB and are now out on McCall and some others.

One thing to note is Murphy is from Inglewood, so a return to Southern California could be intriguing for both him and Lincoln Riley as they search for Caleb Williams’ replacement, although Miller Moss and Malachi Nelson on the roster could complicate things.

Source: Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’s alerted the Texas coaching staff of his intentions. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 13, 2023

