Texas QB jabs at Oklahoma lineman's poor NFL combine performance

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) tries to get past Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) and cornerback Parnell Motley (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

It’s about time we got to see some trash talking this offseason.

It all started innocuously enough with Texas linebacker Marqez Bimage complimenting the offseason program of Longhorns strength and conditioning coach Yancy McKnight on Twitter.

[It’s bracket time! Sign up now to play Tourney Pick’em]

About 20 minutes later, Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger came over the top with a jab aimed at Big 12 rival Oklahoma.

Hard work and @yjmcknight will buy you more than 14 reps at the Combine. I can promise you that! #HookEm https://t.co/m6b9NTxsxr — Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger3) March 12, 2018





The 14 reps is a reference to the underwhelming performance by Oklahoma lineman Orlando Brown at the NFL scouting combine. Brown, once thought to be a possible first round pick, could muster only 14 repetitions on the bench press — the lowest total among all participating offensive linemen. It was also one of the worst bench press outputs for any offensive tackle since the turn of the century.

The 6-foot-8, 360-pound Brown also struggled in pretty much every other drill, so it was an easy thing to pick on for Ehlinger, especially when Texas doesn’t have much else to point to recently in its rivalry with the Sooners.

OU wideout Marquise Brown was quick to make that point and fire back in defense of his former teammate:

Everybody Worried About Reps, Watch The Tape and Count Your Wins.. — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) March 12, 2018

Story Continues





How many days until the season starts?

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Did a Lakers usher really not recognize Jack Nicholson?

• How the NCAA’s mistake could lead to historic tourney upset

• Heartbreaking photo shows sad side of March Madness

• Short deal for QB Cousins could go long way for elite NFL players



– – – – – – –

Sam Cooper is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!



