Texas QB commit KJ Lacey reaffirms pledge to Longhorns

Texas remains in good standing with four-star quarterback KJ Lacey.

Lacey verbally committed to the Longhorns in June of 2023. The Saraland product is rated the No. 8 quarterback in the country for the 2025 recruiting class and No. 6 overall recruit in Alabama, according to On3 Sports.

In a recent report by On3’s Chad Simmons, Lacey reaffirmed his pledge to the Longhorns amid pursuit from other programs. Simmons noted that Alabama, Auburn and Oregon are the three main schools attempting to flip Lacey from Texas.

“I’m still talking to them and just seeing what they have to offer. I have visited Alabama and Auburn. Those are in-state schools that I talk to, but like I said, my commitment with Texas is still really strong.”

Lacey mentioned he has a strong relationship with head coach Steve Sarkisian and is confident he will be developed at Texas.

In regards to Texas’ 2025 class, Lacey is the third highest-rated commit. The class of five commits ranks No. 14 nationally per 247Sports.

