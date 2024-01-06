Texas QB Charles Wright enters transfer portal as a grad transfer

A few Texas Longhorns entered the transfer portal on Friday, and backup quarterback Charles Wright was one of them.

Wright has only appeared in four games over three years for Texas and hasn’t seen action since the Red River Shootout in 2022, in which the Longhorns won 49-0.

The grad transfer committed to Texas in 2020 and was an early enrollee in January 2021. Wright was a three-star prospect coming out of high school and the No. 53 ranked quarterback in his class. As a transfer, he is the No. 68 ranked quarterback and No. 536 overall player.

Wright was named to the Academic All-Big 12 first-team last season and has been on the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll four times.

2 Timothy 1:7 “For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control.” pic.twitter.com/QcxCvpvYSI — Charles Wright (@Charleswright_1) January 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire