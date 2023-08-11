Texas QB C.J. Stroud with limited, lackluster NFL debut

On Thursday night, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud made his NFL debut against the New England Patriots. Stroud’s first game lasted all of two series and 11 plays and included an interception.

On the night, Stroud went 2-for-4 for 13 passing yards and the aforementioned interception. Stroud ran the ball twice for six yards as well.

No one expected Stroud to come out and dominate but this was truly underwhelming. It was really put into perspective when you watched how well backups Case Keenum and Davis Mills played. Keenum went 9-for-14 for 79 yards and a touchdown and Miles went 9-for-12 for 99 yards and a passing touchdown of his own.

It is only one game but this isn’t the type of performance you expect from the No. 2 overall pick. The Texans have two more preseason games to determine if they are comfortable starting the season with Stroud running the offense or if it would be better to opt for a safer veteran option.

