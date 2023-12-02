Texas QB Arch Manning makes 4th quarter appearance in Big 12 Championship

With the Big 12 Championship being Texas' biggest game of the year, there was little reason to believe that third-string quarterback Arch Manning would play.

That was before the Longhorns jumped to 49-21 with two minutes remaining in the 4th quarter. After Maalik Murphy played for the first half of the drive, the former five-star recruit and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning entered.

He made his debut last week vs. Texas Tech after a Maalik Murphy injury, throwing for 30 yards on two of five passing. He also had a run of 12 yards in the game, showing off his above-average athleticism.

Texas' offense was elite in the first half of its game vs. Oklahoma State with 422 yards of offense and Quinn Ewers throwing for 354 yards and four touchdowns. The game was well out of reach by the fourth quarter, as the Longhorns ended with 663 yards of total offense.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Arch Manning enters Big 12 Championship game during 4th quarter