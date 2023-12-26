Texas is projected to win CFP semifinal according to ESPN

With less than a week to go, the anticipation and preparation for the Sugar Bowl is ramping up.

No. 3 Texas will be making the trip to New Orleans to take on No. 2 Washington and their high-powered offense led by Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix.

Washington is undefeated and coming off a huge win over Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game, beating them for the second time this season. The Huskies defeating the Ducks significantly helped Texas’ chance to make the College Football Playoff, and now they will be playing for a trip to the National Championship.

According to ESPN, Texas has a 69.2% chance to beat Washington and advance to Houston to play the winner of No. 1 Michigan and No. 4 Alabama. Of course, this means very little, as the game still has to be played, but with Texas favored on multiple sites, it’s worth noting.

No. 3 Texas will face No. 2 Washington on Jan. 1 at 7:45 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire