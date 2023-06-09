Texas projected to land four-star OL Daniel Cruz

One of the biggest holes on the roster when Steve Sarkisian took over as head coach was the offensive line.

In order to address that problem he hired Kyle Flood to be his offensive line coach for two reasons. For starters, Flood is one of the best coaches in the country at developing offensive line talent. Secondly, he is an elite recruiter when it comes to getting the best offensive linemen in the class.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Flood has been an integral part of Texas’ major rebuild in the trenches.

The Longhorns received great news on Thursday on the recruiting front pertaining to their offensive line, as Inside Texas’ Justin Wells entered an On3 prediction in favor of the Longhorns to land four-star Daniel Cruz. The Richland (TX) product announced a top four on Thursday of Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Ohio State but Wells is confident that the Longhorns will be the victors.

Cruz has been on campus a few times. He took a trip in March for an unofficial visit for the program’s Texas Cookout. He also made an appearance at the Longhorns’ junior day in January.

According to On3, Cruz ranks as the No. 150 overall prospect, the No. 7 interior offensive lineman and the No. 33 prospect in Texas. As it stands right now, Texas holds just three commits in their 2024 class which ranks as the No. 54 in the country.

Advertisement

Cruz would be the second-highest ranked commit outside of cornerback Hunter Moddon. The Longhorns will likely continue to make a major push on the recruiting trail soon.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire