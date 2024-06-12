Texas projected to face SEC squad in College Football Playoff 12-team field

The 2024 college football season will introduce many new things, but none more notable than the expansion of the Playoffs from four-teams to 12-teams.

In the revised Playoff system, there will be automatic bids to conference champions which will also come with a first-round bye. Additionally, the first round of Playoff games will be played at the lower seed’s stadium and the neutral site games won’t start until the quarterfinals.

After making the final four-team Playoff in 2023, the Texas Longhorns fully expect to be a part of the first-ever 12-team field. Steve Sarkisian has proven to be one of the three or four best coaches in the sport and quarterback Quinn Ewers returns for his third year as a starter which makes them a serious national title contender.

However, the Longhorns will have their work cut out in 2024 as they transition to the SEC and play one of the most difficult schedules in the country. Texas is slated to play both the Michigan Wolverines and Georgia Bulldogs in the regular season. These two teams are more likely than not to be in the playoffs come December.

CFB expert Andy Staples projected his first 12-team Playoff field and he has the Longhorns qualifying as the No. 7 seed taking on Ole Miss. Assuming they were to beat Ole Miss, Texas would be matched up with No. 2 Georgia in the quarterfinals.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire