Texas projected to face Notre Dame in latest Athlon Sports bowl predictions

Texas’ matchup against Notre Dame in 2016 will always hold a special place in many people’s hearts. Tyrone Swoopes crossing the goalline in double overtime seemed to be the re-birth of the program.

Although quite the opposite happened, seeing two major football powerhouses like Texas and Notre Dame clash was a fun sight to see. No. 4 and No. 5 on all-time wins respectively, not many matchups would draw a bigger crowd.

In Athlon Sports’ latest bowl projections, the Longhorns are predicted to play the Irish in the Cheez-It Bowl. The ACC and Big 12 have tie-ins to the Orlando-based postseason matchup. Oklahoma State and Miami featured in 2020.

Playing on Dec. 29, both teams would consider this a step down from their previous seasons.

Texas has made the Alamo Bowl the past two years, the best non NY6/playoff game a Big 12 team can play in. Getting back to San Antonio is the goal at the minimum.

For Notre Dame, a trip to Orlando after another College Football Playoff appearance would be a step back. The talent is to compete with most programs in the country. Brian Kelly will want to take a step forward, not backward.

Notre Dame leads the all-time series 9-3, dating back to a 1913 matchup in Austin. Texas has one win both at home and in South Bend, plus the 1970 Cotton Bowl that won a national championship under Darrel Royal.

If the matchup becomes true, and Texas pulls out a victory, Joe Tessitore’s famous use of ‘Texas is back folks!” will start to have some meaning again.

