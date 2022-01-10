Texas posts new job opening that could be connected to Gary Patteron’s future role

Over the last few weeks, former TCU head coach Gary Patterson emerged as a likely candidate to join Steve Sarkisian’s staff at Texas in some way.

However, no one has been able to pinpoint exactly what Patterson’s role would be if he did choose to come to Austin. Would he join the staff as an analyst? Could he be searching for a more significant job title on the defensive side?

In December, reports surfaced that Patterson was meeting with current Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski about joining the staff. An analyst role seemed to be the most likely fit for Patterson, which would allow the defensive mastermind to assist in strategical needs, help during practices, and offer recruiting suggestions.

A recent job posting from Texas may have shed some light on what Patterson’s future role with the Longhorns could be. On Sunday, the school posted a new job opportunity labeled as the “special assistant to the head coach.”

Texas has a new job posting for "Special Assistant to the Head Coach." Job requires you to assist with game day prep, self-scout. You also need a class "C" driver's license, probably to drive down from Fort Worth.https://t.co/YTETovCTTw — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) January 10, 2022

Shortly after the job posting became public, many fans and media members began to connect the dots to Patterson.

Here are a few of the full-time role’s responsibilities:

Assist with special projects assigned by the head football coach.

Assist with overall practice and game day preparation, statistical analysis, and video analysis of opposing teams.

Travel with coaching staff and team to provide statistical support.

There were also preferred qualifications mentioned, which include experience as an offensive or defensive coordinator in a Division 1 Collegiate or NFL football program.

It sounds like a perfect fit for Patterson, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he is hired as the special assistant to the head coach in the near future.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.