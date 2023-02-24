Which Texas players make the All-Underrated Big 12 football team?

Believe it or not, the Big 12 has star power. Some players simply aren’t receiving due credit.

2022 saw a host of TCU Horned Frogs and Kansas State Wildcats emerge as game changers. Max Duggan checks in atop that list.

Duggan went from Game 1 backup to the Heisman ceremony at season’s end. TCU’s 12-1 season gave the Senior quarterback the stage to earn the Davey O’Brien Award after winning Big 12 offensive player of the year.

This year a host of players enter the 2023 season under the radar. The four conference newcomers are just now getting the opportunity to be recognized on a national scale. Albeit, Cincinnati and Houston simply might not possess the talent for their national television exposure to matter.

Here’s a look at ten of the most underrated players in the Big 12 conference.

Isaiah Neyor

Quick look at what new #Texas WR transfer Isaiah Neyor will bring to Steve Sarkisian’s offense. @TFB_Texas pic.twitter.com/M3jIpUg9jW — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) January 20, 2022

Isaiah Neyor is perhaps the most underrated Big 12 player in 2023 and could become the best receiver in the conference. Write that down in ink. In his last season, he caught 44 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns. Prepare for a big season from Neyor if healthy.

Richard Reese

Richard Reese REFUSED to go down without a TD 💪 @BUFootball pic.twitter.com/gVcWK2y9R8 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 24, 2022

Raise your hand if you’ve heard of Richard Reese. As a freshman Reese ran for 14 touchdowns and around 1,000 yards. Look for Reese to have a strong season for Baylor.

Tahj Brooks

Tahj Brooks [@just_tahj] housed a career long 67-yard touchdown last season vs. SFA #BrooksTime ⏱ 67 days til kickoff #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/i2BxAzR3cI — Gamblin' Gauchos 🎙 (@GamblinGauchos) June 28, 2022

Brooks possesses good speed for a stockier running back. He could be one of the better running backs in the Big 12 this year.

Jerand Bradley

Jerand Bradley with a career high 8 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown. Huge part of the W.pic.twitter.com/TWCqKnLks7 — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) November 27, 2022

Jerand Bradley is another name to know in the Big 12. Bradley quietly had a productive season for Texas Tech. His efforts helped the Red Raiders defeat the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since 2011.

John Rhys Plumlee

JOHN RHYS PLUMLEE MY GOODNESS 😲 @UCF_Football pic.twitter.com/YuGQ98Xt7B — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 18, 2022

If UCF makes a run at the conference title, it could be due to John Rhys Plumlee making his best impression of Max Duggan. Plumlee is one of the best dual threat quarterbacks in the conference.

Kedon Slovis

Hello, Provo. This is Kedon Slovis and what his elite arm can do. pic.twitter.com/grIrbms0Dt — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) December 24, 2022

BYU is another conference title sleeper because of its rifle-armed quarterback. Slovis could create problems for opponents in Big 12 play.

Jalil Farooq

Jalil Farooq is now Oklahoma’s lead returning receiver and all he did was make plays when the ball came his way 😤 🫴37 receptions, 466 yards, 5 TD

🏃‍♂️140 rush yards, 9.3 per carry

pic.twitter.com/GpdGEqb8pE — The Main Line Podcast (@TheMainLinePod) January 6, 2023

Jalil Farooq shared pass targets with Marvin Mims in 2022. And although he didn’t necessarily make as spectacular plays as Mims, the speedy receiver was difficult to slow down.

Dillon Gabriel

WHAT A RUN, DILLON GABRIEL 🔥pic.twitter.com/znJw6gkhIm — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 17, 2022

Gabriel channeled Steve Young on this touchdown run. He proved to be a reliable passer for the Sooners as well. The Oklahoma quarterback has arm strength limitations, but often throws an accurate football.

Chandler Morris

If you’re of the opinion Morris is a significant downgrade from Duggan, you might be mistaken. Morris has plenty of room to develop, but could easily become one of the better players in the league.

Jaylan Ford

How is Jaylan Ford underrated? That’s a question for Big 12 all-conference team voters. Ford should have been unanimously chosen as Big 12 defensive player of the year after a historic season. Perhaps the league will right that wrong this year.

